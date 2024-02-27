Brazil
News

Brazil's investment partnerships program to prioritize less mature projects

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Other (Infrastructure Operators) Private Investment Hospital Investment Public-private partnership (PPP) Container terminals Project Finance Highway Operator Schools Capex Port Logistics / Supply Chains Federal Government Legislation & Regulation Water and Sewage Company Government program Public Parks Port Operator Financing Highways - Roads Licensing & Concessions Public Investment

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

25,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address