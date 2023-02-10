Brazilian telco TIM is planning to sign more logistics and public lighting deals under its broader connectivity strategy for different industry verticals, executives said.

TIM is currently negotiating with public lighting concessionaires and intends to announce a new connectivity contract with these companies in coming weeks, CRO Fábio Avellar told a press conference.

In Paraná state, TIM is negotiating with Engie, which last year won a public-private partnership contract to manage and operate streetlighting in Curitiba.

“We are talking [to the companies], we have an important front in public lighting, which is also linked to the sector's PPPs. We already have important partners, such as Engie, Enel and others. In the next two weeks we expect to move forward positively and formalize something for the market,” said Avellar.

The company has a smart lighting pilot with Engie in Petrolina region, Pernambuco state, announced in October last year. That contract comprises an IoT project to operate 5,000 smart lights in the city.

In November 2021, TIM announced a 5G smart grid project for Enel São Paulo. That network uses spectrum temporarily assigned by regulator Anatel in the 3.5GHz band, in what was reportedly the first 5G standalone power project in Latin America.

The project relied on antennas and radio equipment provided by Ericsson, chipsets and fixed wireless access customer premises equipment provided by Qualcomm, outdoor and indoor wireless equipment from Chinese company Fibocom and Taiwanese company CBN, and mobile devices from Lenovo’s Motorola.

Avellar did not provide updates on the progress of this project or expansion to other areas.

On the occasion, however, Enel said it planned to use results obtained in the São Paulo pilot to support other digital transformation initiatives in concessions in Rio de Janeiro, Ceará and Goiás.

Regarding logistics, TIM recently announced a comprehensive contract with highway operator Ecorodovias to bring 4G to 850km of highways BR-153, BR-080 and BR-414. According to the companies, the agreement will benefit up to 31,000 users that travel daily on these roads, and will be the longest highway stretch in the country with uninterrupted coverage of TIM's mobile services.

The agreement is also expected to benefit over 900,000 residents along 33 roads linking to the highways, reaching 88 public schools, 31 health care units and 8,500 rural properties, the companies said.

TIM is also participating together with Nokia in what is considered the first private 5G network in a port terminal in the country, with BTP, in Santos. The full rollout of this network is pending clearance by Anatel for the use of the 3.5GHz band in the city.

“The frequency is experimental to begin with and then it should start migrating to a, let's say, definitive frequency. The project is progressing well, according to our plans,” said TIM's CEO Alberto Griselli.

Further logistics agreements should be signed throughout the year.

FIBER

The first results of a pilot contract to use V.tal's neutral fiber network, in Paraná, have been satisfactory, and the company is evaluating expanding this partnership to other locations, according to the executives.

TIM's fiber strategy involves two fronts: the creation of fiber clusters (greenfield areas) with I-Systems, the neutral fiber network in which it is a partner with tower company IHS Towers, and the use of deployed fiber from other neutral networks for faster time-to-market.

At I-Systems, IHS is responsible for new builds and for the deployment costs of TIM's secondary fiber network.

The issue is that "this expansion may take time to happen. I-Systems can buy another company, do its own deployment, as it does in Campinas, etc. But there is this [time-to-market] deployment factor to be considered," said Griselli.

For regions considered more strategic for an immediate launch, the company plans to rely on external companies. This is the case of V.tal, which has a 400,000km backbone across Brazil.

The agreement in Paraná covers 2mn homes passed with fiber in 33 municipalities.

Overall, TIM claims to have now 100mn homes passed nationwide in over 66 localities.

INVESTMENTS

TIM has not yet released capex guidance for 2023, but the trend is to reduce the amount compared to 2022 – or “do more with less,” Griselli said.

“We continue to invest heavily. But we are being more productive. We want to increase quality, spend more efficiently,” he said in reply to a question by BNamericas.

The company’s multi-year industrial plan involves 14bn reais (US$2.67bn) for the 2022-24 period, at the end of which the company expects to reduce its capex-per-revenue target to below 20%.

In 2022, this indicator was 21.9%, with 4.73bn reais in total investments, up 8%. The capex amount excludes the impacts from the acquisition of licenses in the frequency auction in 2021. That year, the capex-per-revenue ratio was 24.3%.

According to Griselli, this target could be reached even this 2023, because, among other factors, although the company is set to activate 5G in more localities this year, the offload (transfer of traffic) from the 4G network to 5G has been faster than expected, making room for lowering 4G investments.

Furthermore, the expected costs related to the integration of assets acquired from Oi, which pressured investments last year, tend to decrease in 2023, said Griselli.

After the acquisition, the company also owns more towers and more spectrum, which reduced the frequency gap TIM had to its main rivals. As a result of a more robust network, said Griselli, it is possible to reevaluate some investments.

4Q22 capex totaled 1.37bn reais, up 9.6% year-over-year, of which 998mn reais was related to network and 377mn reais to IT and other investments.

Regulatory affairs director Mário Girasole also addressed remarks by Claro executives that figures on TIM’s 5G standalone client base were incorrect.

TIM defines 5G standalone according to a decision by a technical board comprising all Brazilian carriers, including Claro, but TIM is open to reassess this definition with the industry, Girasole said.