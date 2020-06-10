Bolivia
Press Release

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Continues to Grow Latin America Market with First Long-Term FPP Service Contract in Bolivia

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Tidal/Wave energy Mini Hydro Bunker oil/Diesel oil Photovoltaic Biomass Wind Contract Awarded Renewable Hydro Onshore Wind Hydro Dam Thermosolar CSP Natural gas Nuclear Water levels Solar Fossil fuels Generation Geothermal Thermo Coal Generation Fuel oils Run of the river Combined cycle Offshore Wind

You have reached your limit of free pageviews this month (5/5)

Request a free demo and find thousands of business opportunities in Latin America. Make decisions with valuable and relevant information about your industry.

arrow

Request a free demo and find thousands of business opportunities in Latin America. Make decisions with valuable and relevant information about your industry.

Please use a corporate email address

With your subscription you will have access to key data on:

9,000+ projects in Latin America

22,000+ global companies that do business in the region.

46,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects.

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English and Spanish.

Request a demo

Let us show you what BNamericas can do for you

Please use a corporate email address

What our clients think of us

The mix of industry news, project info and reports produces interesting business opportunities in the main countries of the growing region & economy and to be up to date with the events

James Lee Stancampiano

Head Business Dev. South America - Enel Green Power
  • AES
  • Enel
  • Fluence
  • Atlas Renewable Energy

Learn how BNamericas works

BNamericas is a platform tailored to your business, giving you can all the data and information you need in one place, with real-time alerts.