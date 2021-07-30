Colombia
News

Colombia improving oil governance despite Ecopetrol concerns

Bnamericas Published: Friday, July 30, 2021
Biofuels Oil Pipelines Crude oil Regasification Tankers Storage Terminals Heavy oil Natural Gas Upstream Geological mapping / Surveys Drilling rigs Gas pipelines Onshore Coalbed methane Type of hydrocarbons LNG Brent Refineries Tight gas WTI Deepwater NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Gas Processing Subsea Shale Oil Oil sands Green Hydrogen Shale gas  Downstream Offshore Shallow waters Fuel Sales Midstream Location LPG Natural Gas Distribution Mexican Mix Liquefaction Production Facilities

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address