Movistar Chile announces measures to strengthen the connection of people affected by the fires
This is a machine translation of Movistar Chile's press release
Chile, February 7, 2023.- Given the fires that are active in the Ñuble, Biobío and La Araucanía regions, Movistar Chile has activated a protocol with different actions to keep people connected, while continuing to monitor and reinforce service field technician.
Although the damages due to electrical failures or directly due to the fires caused intermittent service, the company has managed to raise a high percentage of telecommunications sites, allowing the most important connections.
It has been the technical teams that, under compliance with all security measures, have allowed the reinforcement of connectivity, through mobile and satellite backups in the affected localities.
Under the commitment for connectivity, Movistar Chile has also suspended all collection actions from mobile customers, including the cessation of the suspension of services due to late payments (until February 20).
Additionally, customers who are in arrears of up to 30 days have seen their services restored (until February 20).
Lastly, free bags have been added for prepaid and hybrid customers, those with GB and free minutes for 5 days. All these measures are subject to constant evaluation, under the objective of connecting people in the most affected places.
Additionally, the company has activated National Emergency Automatic Roaming (RAN), a system that allows sharing networks between companies to expand people's connectivity.
