Roundup: Petrobras CEO, electric power tenders, M&As and more
Bnamericas Published: Saturday, May 25, 2024
Strategy Consulting Firm Hydro Onshore Wind Electric Power Distributor Run of the river Biofuels Midstream Company Mini Hydro Oil & Gas Companies Radial Downstream Company Upstream Company Photovoltaic Distribution Onshore Politics Primary Distribution Statistics Natural Gas Distribution Secondary Distribution Deepwater Substations Studies Mergers & Acquisitions Hydro Dam Network Upgrades Distressed companies & Bankruptcy Smart Grids Other (Government - Associations - NGOs) Rural Electrification systems Electric Power Producer Capex Water levels Other (Consulting Firms) Tenders Shallow waters
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
31,000+ projects in Latin America.
39,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
95,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.