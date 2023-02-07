Chilean power generator Colbún is due to start erecting wind turbine towers at US$898mn project Horizonte next month as the company also advances along the solar PV and battery storage highways – and eyes green ammonia opportunities with a Japanese player.

Under construction in Taltal district, Antofagasta region, Horizonte will grow Colbún’s installed capacity by around a quarter and constitute the company’s first incursion into the wind power segment.

Turbine foundation work is underway at the site, Colbún’s 4Q22 results call was told. Towers and blades have arrived, with installation due to start in March.

The project – over a third complete and expected to be the biggest of its kind in Latin America once online – is due to absorb the bulk of an estimated 2023 capex pot of US$650mn, up from US$252mn in 2022.

Following commissioning, scheduled for 2024, Horizonte will boost the company’s installed capacity in Chile by 812MW. Elsewhere on the project map, Colbún is currently commissioning 8MW Atacama region battery storage unit Diego de Almagro Sur, linked to an operational 232MW solar park of the same name.

Colbún’s overall installed capacity stands at 4.01GW, with thermoelectric plants accounting for 53%, hydroelectric power stations 41% and solar PV farms 6%. Of the total, 3.44GW is in Chile, with the balance – corresponding to a 573MW combined-cycle plant – in Peru.

Colbún, which has a 15% share of the overall power generation market in Chile, has a headline goal of installing some 4GW of renewables capacity. The pipeline of projects stands at 2.7GW, according to a September 2022 investor presentation. Of the total, 1.29GW has an environmental license and 606MW is at the feasibility stage, the report said.

Rating agency S&P Global wrote in a January report that “our expectation is that Colbún will continue to execute its long-term strategy of generating most of its electricity from renewables, contributing to the decarbonization of Chile’s power grid. By 2030, Colbún should have up to 70% of its net installed capacity from low-carbon renewable sources (solar, wind, and high-power density hydro).”

Last quarter, Colbún signed a green term loan with Japanese lender Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, for a total of US$160mn. The money will be used to help pay for projects.

PROJECTS WITH AN ENVIRONMENTAL LICENSE

Colbún has received environmental approval for the 750MW Inti Pacha and 537MW Jardín Solar photovoltaic parks, planned for Antofagasta and Tarapacá regions, respectively. Officials have previously said power-purchase agreements would likely be needed to trigger investment. S&P Global said in the report that the projects "are close to signing power purchase agreements to start construction."

Under-construction Horizonte is linked to a power-purchase agreement with miner BHP.

PROJECTS IN THE PERMITTING PHASE

Colbún has a wind park, as well as a solar PV-storage project, in the environmental permitting phase.

The 462MW Los Junquillos wind farm, planned for south-central Biobío region, was resubmitted last quarter. Meanwhile, the call was told, company officials were working on an addendum to the application for 420MW solar park-240MW battery storage complex Celda Solar, planned for far north Arica y Parinacota region.

OTHER GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

Colbún identifies desalination and water management, waste to energy and green hydrogen as other potential growth seams to tap. Colbún, among other associated assets, already operates a 2,500m3/d desalination plant, which serves its Peruvian combined-cycle power station.

In terms of green hydrogen, Colbún and Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation recently signed an MOU encompassing green hydrogen and green ammonia production.

A central objective is producing green ammonia in Chile and exporting it to Japan. The firms seek to tap their respective assets and know-how.

Sumitomo said in a statement: “This MOU aims to develop green hydrogen and ammonia production and export businesses in northern and southern Chile. Colbún is developing its business in the north through a large-scale photovoltaic power generation project and port facilities owned by Interacid Trading Chile, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation, and in the south through wind power generation.”

It added, “the biggest technical and economic challenge of using renewable energy to produce green hydrogen and ammonia is ensuring stable operation of hydrogen and ammonia production facilities by controlling fluctuations in output from the power sources used. Sumitomo Corporation, together with its partner Colbún, will work to solve this issue by leveraging its expertise in business development/operation cultivated in various industries.”

Several years ago, Colbún incorporated green hydrogen into its strategic agenda. The company told BNamericas it wanted to leverage its expertise in power generation.

ALSO READ: Chilean power generator Colbún's green hydrogen strategy

In 2021, in its first green hydrogen incursion, Colbún signed a transport-focused alliance with Komatsu Cummins Chile, centered on fuel cells. Last year, Colbún signed a multiparty agreement focused on deployment of green hydrogen at Santiago airport.

Japan is eyeing green ammonia as a fuel for industry, including power generation. Green ammonia is made by combining green hydrogen with nitrogen, which can be extracted from the air.

ALSO READ: How Chile’s green hydrogen story may unfold in 2023

In Latin America, Chile’s green hydrogen and derivates industry is the most advanced but still remains in the nascent phase. It should gather steam over the next several years, starting with the commissioning of megawatt-scale plants targeting domestic offtake followed by gigawatt-scale export complexes from around mid-decade onwards.