Peru’s investment promotion agency ProInversión presented its 2023-24 portfolio of projects to be awarded via public-private partnerships.

The projects involve just over US$9bn, with 16 expected to be awarded this year with investment of US$3.08bn and 22 projects in 2024 with US$5.94bn.

Here, BNamericas provides details of the projects with their planned award dates.

MAY 2023

- Hospitals in Piura and Áncash regions (US$323mn), the Puerto Maldonado wastewater treatment plant (WTP, US$86mn), and the AWS-3 and 2.3GHz spectrum band project (US$268mn).

JULY 2023

- The Piura-Nueva Frontera transmission line (US$217mn) and the first group of electrical links in the northern zone (US$611mn).

AUGUST 2023

- The second group of links (Belaúnde Terry and five more projects, US$164mn).

SEPTEMBER 2023

- The Ancón industrial park near the port of Callao (US$762mn).

"We are receiving various suggestions from the private sector for the park to be an [integrative] system. There is a lot of infrastructure that will be developed around it – the Lima-Barranca train, the Ancón anteport, Chancay port, extensions of Callao port and airports – which makes it a vital project," said Emerson Castro, director of ProInversión's project portfolio department.

OCTOBER 2023

- San Juan de Marcona port terminal (US$520mn).

2024

ProInversión chief executive José Salardi (in photo) said 2024 will be the year of wastewater treatment plants and other water projects. There are 10 projects in the sanitation sector for next year, including 7 WTPs, drinking water systems and a desalination plant. Months for awarding the projects were not specified.

- Chincha, Cusco, Cajamarca, Huancayo and Tarapoto WTPs (US$454mn).

- Obras de Cabecera Lima potable water supply project (US$480mn, 1Q24).

- Trujillo (US$312mn, 2Q24 if awarded directly) and Cañete (US$33mn, 4Q24) WTPs. If awarded via tenders, the signing of the contracts is scheduled for 4Q24 and 2Q25, respectively.

- Ilo desalination plant (Moquegua region, US$105mn, 4Q22).

- Anillo Vial Periférico (Lima’s outer beltway, US$2.38bn, 4Q23 if awarded directly or in 2Q24 via public tender.

"We are in the final phase of obtaining the budgetary capacity of the project. 70% is to be co-financed," said Luis del Carpio, director of the special directorate of projects.

- Huancayo-Huancavelica railway (US$263mn).

"We are going to launch the process in March 2023, and we have the conservative expectation of awarding it in December. We have not placed it within the goals for this year, but we are working to make it so," Del Carpio added.

- Fourth section of the Longitudinal de la Sierra highway (US$929mn, 1Q24). According to the official, new stretches have been incorporated into the project and others have been removed.

The 2024 portfolio also includes five educational projects for US$609mn and two tourism-related initiatives for US$206mn.

OTHER PROJECTS

Salardi previously told BNamericas that the agency was looking to include new projects in the portfolio. It has already added three large projects involving US$1.66bn and is targeting another three requiring more than US$1.1bn, although award dates for those have not been specified.

The three are the international port of Chimbote (US$172mn), the transmission plan for 2023-32 (US$869mn) and the Chancay-Lambayeque irrigation project (US$619mn).

The others are 5G spectrum bands, which is an initiative being coordinated with the transport and communications ministry for a total of 815mn soles (US$215mn); and a project to modernize several WTPs for US$700mn. "There are about 200 WTPs that do not meet the required standards. The idea there is to have an operations and maintenance scheme," said Salardi during his presentation.

Finally, the third group of airports (970mn soles, US$250mn) is another project that the entity will seek to push. "We are talking with the ministry to evaluate developing them via a PPP," said the ProInversión head.