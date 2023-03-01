São Paulo governor Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas presented 15 concession and PPP priorities, involving 180bn reais (US$34.6bn), for the state's recently created private investment program (PPI).

The priority projects offer opportunities in the water, highway and urban mobility segments.

Gomes de Freitas was infrastructure minister between January 2019 and March 2022, when the federal government advanced a series of concessions and PPPs.

“São Paulo has a very resilient economy, representing about a third of Brazilian GDP. In addition, the governor has experience in creating and offering good projects with regulatory certainty and this, once gaining traction, tends to attract national and international investors,” Douglas Bassi, director of financial advisory Virtus BR Partners, told BNamericas.

CONCESSIONS, PPPs

The state’s PPI resembles the federal one, in place since 2016.

“We are going to seek a partnership with the private sector to bring investments, to bring jobs, to generate efficiency. We strongly believe in the efficiency of the private sector. We realized that there is capital in the market and what we need are good projects,” Gomes de Freitas said in a statement.

The state seeks studies to increase education PPPs, including models to adapt and maintain school buildings. The first phase involves 500 schools and around 5bn reais.

Expecting investments of 69bn reais, São Paulo also wants to advance the concessions of train lines No. 10, No. 11, No. 12, No. 13 and No. 14, operated by CPTM, and the Trem Intercidades intercity rail, as well as metro lines.

Concessions or PPPs for stretches of coastal highways are expected to generate 3bn reais.

Part of the investments should go to the Rio de Janeiro-Santos highway (SP-055), which was affected by recent rains and landslides. A 135km stretch of the Mogi-Bertioga road linking to São Sebastião port and from Praia de Martin de Sá to Rodovia Oswaldo Cruz will also be offered.

Separately, the government plans operations and maintenance concessions covering 1,800km in multiple localities, with potential investments of 25bn reais.

A PPP for a new underwater tunnel between Santos and Guarujá is also being planned, involving 4.6bn reais.

The original plan considered the tunnel part of the Santos port concession. But the federal government has signaled it is not interested in the process.

WATER SERVICES

A major operation involves the sale of a controlling stake in Brazil's largest water services firm, Sabesp. The state authorized the start of studies for the best privatization model for Sabesp and electric power generation, storage and trading firm Empresa Metropolitana de Águas e Energia.

The privatization of Sabesp has been on the table for a long time. Gomes de Freitas wants to resume the plan to improve the company’s investment capacity and take advantage of regulations that mandate universal water services coverage by 2033.

"We hope to have large investments, which will allow the deadline for the fulfillment of the goals of universalization of water and sewage services … to be brought forward," Gomes de Freitas said in a statement.

“We will carry out the studies to be absolutely sure that we’ll generate a lot of investment, that water will reach where it does not yet and that the rate will fall. And if we are sure of that, let’s move on. If we come to the contrary conclusion, let’s take a step back. What we want is to improve,” he added.

Currently, the state holds a 50.3% stake in Sabesp, while the rest are outstanding shares. One option for the privatization is the sale of an additional stake in a public offer.