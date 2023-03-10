Argentine gas transporter TGS provided updates on some key midstream projects.

TGS transports about 60% of the gas consumed in the country through more than 9,100km of pipelines.

VACA MUERTA NORTE

The company’s 4Q22 results call was told that the Vaca Muerta Norte pipeline expansion should be ready by July. The project involves laying 32km of pipe between areas Toldos I (ExxonMobil) and El Trapial (Chevron) in the Neuquén basin.

Vaca Muerta Norte, completed in 2019, feeds gas from local producers into the TGS Tratayén gas conditioning plant, currently being expanded. A 7Mm3/d expansion is due to be fully operational in 2Q23, ramping up capacity to 15Mm3/d. Two further modules are due to be brought online in 2023 and 2024 taking capacity to 28Mm3/d, TGS CFO Alejandro Basso said.

MIDSTREAM OUTLOOK

Basso added that continued TGS midstream investment at the Vaca Muerta unconventionals formation hinged on the progress of the government’s Vaca Muerta gas pipeline project, scheduled to enter service around mid-year to help debottleneck production, and associated increases in gas output volumes contracted to fill it. “Not only in terms of transportation and conditioning services but also in terms of challenging projects which are currently under evaluation,” Basso said.

Initial capacity of the pipeline is expected to be 11Mm3/d, climbing to around 21Mm3/d by year-end following commissioning of two compression plants.

LNG

TGS and US-headquartered logistics firm Excelerate Energy previously announced plans to build a modular liquefaction plant at Bahía Blanca in Buenos Aires province.

Basso told the call that three engineering consulting firms had been contracted to analyze project costs.

Plans involve initially building a 2Mt/y unit, the call heard.

“Our estimate was around US$2bn but that’s what we’re going to assess with these new consultants,” Basso said.

An LNG bill, seen as vital to help unlock the major outlay required, is in the drafting phase. An associated issue that would need addressing is capital controls.

State oil firm YPF and Malaysia’s Petronas are also advancing plans for liquefaction facilities at Bahía Blanca.

Companies want to liquefy and export Vaca Muerta gas. Argentina currently exports gas via pipeline to its neighbors.

CENTRAL PUERTO

Argentine power generator Central Puerto said it had become the biggest domestic company in the country’s forestry sector.

Central Puerto cited “future business opportunities linked to carbon credits and energy generation with biomass.”

In a US$69.4mn December deal, Central Puerto unit Proener acquired two forestry firms with some 72,000ha of assets in Entre Ríos and Corrientes provinces.

In an associated M&A move last month, Proener also acquired 75.7% of Buenos Aires province’s 2.3GW thermoelectric power plant Enel Generación Costanera for US$48.0mn.

Indicating the need to “increase power availability of the Costanera machines in order to strengthen and cover the demand at the national level,” financial controller Federico Bozhori told the company’s call that the “acquisition cost does not accurately reflect the enormous growth potential of Central Costanera.”

The asset comprises six turbo-steam units, with installed capacity of 1.14GW, and two combined-cycle units of 315MW and 850MW.

Proener, in a US$54mn deal, has also agreed to acquire around 57% of Enel unit Dock Sud, an 870MW gas turbine and steam turbine plant in Buenos Aires province.

Enel recently announced it was offloading assets in various markets in Latin America.

Thermoelectric plants accounted for 59% of Argentina’s installed capacity of 42.9GW at end-2022. Thermoelectric generation was down 10% year-on-year in 4Q22 to 19TWh amid higher hydropower output and reduced thermoelectric availability.

Central Puerto’s installed capacity at end-2022 was 4.81GW, comprising thermoelectric (2.9GW), hydropower (1.4GW) and wind (374MW). The company’s power generation in 4Q22 was 4.69TWh, up 26% year-on-year.

RENEWABLES, MINING, BRIGADIER LÓPEZ

One of the country’s biggest private power sector players, Central Puerto has been assigned 10MW dispatch priority for a 10MW solar plant, San Carlos, earmarked for Salta province. In terms of operational renewables plants, Central Puerto currently has 374MW of wind capacity.

San Carlos would participate in the Mater term market, where large users directly contract power from renewables generators. New capacity being built today mainly corresponds to Mater projects and self-supply plants. Large consumers are interested in not only reducing their carbon footprints, but also bolstering supply security and increasing control over prices.

Central Puerto is also exploring business opportunities in the local metallic mining sector, the call was told, without providing details.

Officials are also planning US$120mn-140mn in combined-cycle conversion work at Santa Fe province thermoelectric plant Brigadier López. Studies are underway.