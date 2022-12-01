Petrobras’ new business plan likely to be modified by Lula
Bnamericas Published: Thursday, December 01, 2022
Climate change Natural Gas Generation Natural Gas Biofuels Regasification ESG Oil & Gas Companies Upstream Company Crude oil Deepwater Midstream Company LNG Capex Clean Energy Transition Capacity Shallow waters Refineries Downstream Company Conventionals Offshore Wind Gas pipelines Green Hydrogen Fuel Sales
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.