Spotlight: Brazil's upcoming tenders for early 2024
Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, January 02, 2024
Federal Government Water and Sewage Company Financing Project Finance Capex Local Government Stations Highways - Roads Paving Works Tenders Private Investment Logistics / Supply Chains State Government Airport Operator Public-private partnership (PPP) Licensing & Concessions Widening Works Passenger transport Rolling stock Highway Operator Railway Operator
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
25,000+ projects in Latin America.
35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.