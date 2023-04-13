Brazil electric power trading grows more than 30%
Trading volume at the Brazilian energy trading desk (BBCE) grew 34.7% in March compared to the same month in 2022.
BBCE offers a platform for negotiating contracts in the free, or non-regulated, energy market. Compared to February, the increase was 30.7%.
"A total of 25TWh was traded in 1,460 contracts. However, with the settlement price for the differences (PLD) close to the floor, the financial volume was 16% lower than the same month last year," said Felipe Nasciben, director of products, communication and marketing .
***
Usinas Brasil Solar (BRS) said it will start construction of its first distributed solar generation plant in May.
Located in Bebedouro municipality, in São Paulo, the plant will have an installed capacity of 3.8MW, with an investment of around 18mn reais (US3.66$mn).
BRS is seeking investors for the plant and other projects, with which it aims to reach 40MW of installed capacity by 2024.
***
Brazil has surpassed 20MW of installed capacity of distributed generation (DG), according to local trade group ABGD.
The residential segment makes up 49.1% of DG capacity, followed by the commercial (27.7%), rural (14.6%) and industrial (7%) segments.
"Our expectation is that self-power generation will end 2023 with capacity of at least 25GW," said ABGD president Guilherme Chrispim.
***
The production of solar heaters decreased 2.1% last year to 1.78Mm2 (million square meters), according to Brazilian thermosolar energy association Abrasol.
Abrasol attributed the drop to Brazil’s difficult economic scenario, lack of public-policy support, and consumers holding back on their purchase decisions due to last year’s general elections.
The association expects a 16% increase this year due to the resumption of the federal Minha Casa, Minha Vida housing program, more civil construction works, and greater public-policy support.
In the last 25 years, Brazil has seen the installation of 22.8Mm2 of solar heaters.
***
Demand for financing to install solar energy systems in buildings and residential condominiums grew 40% in 2022, according to a survey by fintech Meu Financiamento Solar.
Consumers looking to reduce electricity costs and concerns over energy supply were the main growth drivers, said Meu Financiamento Solar, which is part of Banco BV.
***
The government has set the concession bonus payment at 3.72bn reais for Copel's hydroelectric plants Salto Caxias (1,240MW), Segredo (1,260MW) and Foz do Areia (1,676MW), all in Paraná state.
The bonus payment is part of a process to secure a new concession contract for the plants for a period of up to 30 years.
The federal audit court (TCU) will now analyze the bonus amount, Copel said in a statement.
***
Brazilian power exports to Argentina and Uruguay generated an estimated 500mn reais in the first quarter, according to the mines and energy ministry (MME).
The country’s reservoirs saw their highest storage levels of the last decade in March, surpassing 85%, which facilitated exports of 1,138MWa of energy from hydroelectric plants to Argentina and 482MWa to Uruguay. An additional 269MWa was exported to Argentina from thermoelectric plants that were not supplying the national grid during part of March, MME said in a release.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Electric Power (Brazil)
Why new DG projects are expected for rural Brazil
According to local shared generation cooperative Cogecom, there are at least 10MW of stalled undertakings planned to be deployed.
Salesforce to purchase 280,000 MWh of renewable energy to increase access to clean energy in Brazil and other regions
The groundbreaking acquisition will help scale new high-impact projects to promote a just and inclusive energy transition.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Sertão Solar Barreiras XIX photovoltaic plant (Sertão Solar Barreiras II complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Serra do Seridó VI wind farm (Serra do Seridó complex - phase I)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Prosperidade III Thermoelectric Plant (ex Boltbah, ex Termoirapé I)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Santo Cristo hydro plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Parnaíba VI Thermoelectric Power Plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Anemus Wind 3 wind farm (Anemus Wind complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Anemus Wind 2 wind farm (Anemus Wind complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Anemus Wind 1 wind farm (Anemus Wind complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Araguaia (Phase 1)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Governor Valadares 6 - Mutum, C2 transmission line (Lot 7)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: EDP Smart
- Company: Alexandria Solar (Alexandria)
- Company: AES Brasil Energia S.A. (AES Brasil)
-
AES Brasil, a Brazilian subsidiary of US firm AES Corp., is a holding company that operates in the areas of power generation and distribution. It also provides energy solutions ...
- Company: Órigo Energia
-
Brazilian provider Órigo Energia, formerly known as EBES, offers rooftop and ground-mounted photovoltaic systems to residential and commercial clients. The company has developed...
- Company: Alupar Investimento S.A. (Alupar)
-
Created in 2007, Alupar Investimento (Alupar) is a Brazilian holding company that finances projects and owns electric power generation and transmission assets in Brazil and Lati...
- Company: Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. (Eletrobras)
-
Brazil's energy giant Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. (Eletrobras) owns, operates and maintains power generation and transmission assets throughout the country, also acting ...
- Company: Marlim Azul Energia S.A. (ARKE)
-
Marlim Azul Energia S.A. is a joint-venture established in 2018 between Pátria Investments (50.1%), Shell Gas (29.9%) and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Americas (20%) for the...
- Company: Central Eólica Aventura II S.A. (Central Eólica Aventura II)
-
Central Eólica Aventura II is a Brazilian power generation company, incorporated in 2013 and acquired by EDP Renováveis Brasil in 2017. Through Brazil's A-6 power auction(2017),...
- Company: Gás Natural Açu Ltda. (GNA)
-
Gás Natural Açu Ltda. (GNA), founded in 2010 and headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, is a Brazilian company aimed at LNG storage and production which operates as a subsidiary of th...