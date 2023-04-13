Trading volume at the Brazilian energy trading desk (BBCE) grew 34.7% in March compared to the same month in 2022.

BBCE offers a platform for negotiating contracts in the free, or non-regulated, energy market. Compared to February, the increase was 30.7%.

"A total of 25TWh was traded in 1,460 contracts. However, with the settlement price for the differences (PLD) close to the floor, the financial volume was 16% lower than the same month last year," said Felipe Nasciben, director of products, communication and marketing .

***

Usinas Brasil Solar (BRS) said it will start construction of its first distributed solar generation plant in May.

Located in Bebedouro municipality, in São Paulo, the plant will have an installed capacity of 3.8MW, with an investment of around 18mn reais (US3.66$mn).

BRS is seeking investors for the plant and other projects, with which it aims to reach 40MW of installed capacity by 2024.

***

Brazil has surpassed 20MW of installed capacity of distributed generation (DG), according to local trade group ABGD.

The residential segment makes up 49.1% of DG capacity, followed by the commercial (27.7%), rural (14.6%) and industrial (7%) segments.

"Our expectation is that self-power generation will end 2023 with capacity of at least 25GW," said ABGD president Guilherme Chrispim.

***

The production of solar heaters decreased 2.1% last year to 1.78Mm2 (million square meters), according to Brazilian thermosolar energy association Abrasol.

Abrasol attributed the drop to Brazil’s difficult economic scenario, lack of public-policy support, and consumers holding back on their purchase decisions due to last year’s general elections.

The association expects a 16% increase this year due to the resumption of the federal Minha Casa, Minha Vida housing program, more civil construction works, and greater public-policy support.

In the last 25 years, Brazil has seen the installation of 22.8Mm2 of solar heaters.

***

Demand for financing to install solar energy systems in buildings and residential condominiums grew 40% in 2022, according to a survey by fintech Meu Financiamento Solar.

Consumers looking to reduce electricity costs and concerns over energy supply were the main growth drivers, said Meu Financiamento Solar, which is part of Banco BV.

***

The government has set the concession bonus payment at 3.72bn reais for Copel's hydroelectric plants Salto Caxias (1,240MW), Segredo (1,260MW) and Foz do Areia (1,676MW), all in Paraná state.

The bonus payment is part of a process to secure a new concession contract for the plants for a period of up to 30 years.

The federal audit court (TCU) will now analyze the bonus amount, Copel said in a statement.

***

Brazilian power exports to Argentina and Uruguay generated an estimated 500mn reais in the first quarter, according to the mines and energy ministry (MME).

The country’s reservoirs saw their highest storage levels of the last decade in March, surpassing 85%, which facilitated exports of 1,138MWa of energy from hydroelectric plants to Argentina and 482MWa to Uruguay. An additional 269MWa was exported to Argentina from thermoelectric plants that were not supplying the national grid during part of March, MME said in a release.