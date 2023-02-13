Brasília’s metro company Metrô-DF is planning to tender again supervision and inspection contract for the 360mn-real (US$70mn), 3.6km expansion of the network.

The deadline to submit proposals is April 18 and documents can be accessed via www.metro.df.gov.br and www.licitacoes-e.com.br, according to the capital’s official gazette.

A planned auction last year was suspended as audit court TCDF demanded corrections to bidding documents.

***

São Paulo subway firm Companhia do Metropolitano de São Paulo launched a tender to contract a study on the expropriation of areas for the new line No. 20, which will connect some areas of the state capital to localities in the wider metropolitan region.

Proposals must be delivered during a public session on March 2 in Edifício Cidade II, Rua Boa Vista 175, according to a company statement.