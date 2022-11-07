Consorcio Energetico Punta Cana Macao (CEPM), an InterEnergy company, to secure a Green Loan from Bank of America and a Multilateral Development Bank to Advance its Ambition to Achieve Net Zero by 2030
Bnamericas Published: Monday, November 07, 2022
Mini Hydro Run of the river Tidal/Wave energy Onshore Wind Photovoltaic Bunker oil/Diesel oil Biomass Wind Solar Fossil fuels Generation Geothermal Coal Generation Fuel oils Financing Thermo Combined cycle Natural Gas Generation Hydro Dam Water levels Multilaterals Climate change Nuclear ESG Offshore Wind Electric vehicles Clean Energy Transition Renewable Thermosolar CSP Hydro
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.