Uruguay’s environment ministry is appealing a court ruling, which, siding with an NGO, requires it to publish data on water usage of Google's planned Teros datacenter.

The ministry claims the information is a trade secret, local newspaper El Observador reported.

Announced in 2020, initial plans mentioned building an electrical substation, an administrative building and maybe a water treatment plant to ensure operations. Other required works include connections to the metropolitan potable water network and to the Ciudad de la Costa treatment plant.

Water is planned to be supplied from the metropolitan network, a treatment system and a closed circuit cooling water distribution system for each unit in the complex.

Google submitted the plans for environmental assessment in 2020 and in 2021 bought 30ha to build the datacenter in the Parque de las Ciencias complex in Canelones.

Uruguay is hit by a drought, affectinghydroelectric power generation and leading authorities to prohibit non-essential water use in Montevideo.