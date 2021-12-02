Guatemala readying power supply call
Bnamericas Published: Thursday, December 02, 2021
Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Solar Thermo Coal Generation Geothermal Fuel oils Combined cycle Mini Hydro Power purchase agreement (PPA) Tenders Fossil fuels Hydro Dam Thermosolar CSP Hydro Run of the river Water levels Electric Power Distributor Natural Gas Generation Photovoltaic Bunker oil/Diesel oil Biomass Wind
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.