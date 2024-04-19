Milei's measures producing green shoots of energy sector optimism
Bnamericas Published: Friday, April 19, 2024
Economics Transmission Lines Liquefaction Investment banking Taxes & Subsidies ESG LNG Inflation Clean Energy Transition LPG Legislation & Regulation Gas pipelines Unconventionals Onshore Wind Natural Gas Onshore Trade Crude oil Transmission Private Investment Power purchase agreement (PPA) Politics Commercial & Retail Banking Photovoltaic Shale gas Shale Oil Energy Storage Climate change Financing Oil Pipelines
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
31,000+ projects in Latin America.
39,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
95,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.