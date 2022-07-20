Getting a grip on AMLO's conditions for private energy investment
Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Crude oil Natural Gas Regasification Public-private partnership (PPP) Private Investment Gas pipelines Oil & Gas Companies Photovoltaic Law Firm Deepwater Federal Government Legal issues / Legal Advice Investment Midstream Company Electric Power Producer Refineries LNG Licensing & Concessions Natural Gas Generation Downstream Company Gas Processing Government program Public Investment Joint ventures Legislation & Regulation Liquefaction Politics Upstream Company Natural Gas Distribution
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.