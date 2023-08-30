Mexico's 'door is still closed' to private energy investment
Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Hydro Dam Natural Gas Generation Water levels Regulator Thermosolar CSP Renewable Nuclear Geothermal Legislation & Regulation Hydro Offshore Wind Biomass Onshore Wind Bunker oil/Diesel oil Combined cycle Tidal/Wave energy Mini Hydro Fuel oils Run of the river Fossil fuels Solar Generation Coal Generation Wind Thermo Photovoltaic
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
25,000+ projects in Latin America.
35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.