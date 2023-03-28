Chile’s infrastructure concessions system was created some 30 years ago to widespread acclaim, but no tenders were launched last year, as the public works ministry (MOP) is adapting the model to stricter environmental demands and greater transparency.

To find out more about the state of the system and possible improvements, BNamericas talks with Carlos Cruz, the head of infrastructure think tank CPI and a former public works minister.

BNamericas: What’s the state of Chile’s 30-year-old concessions system?

Cruz: Chile's concession model has been a paradigm for the region. It has made it possible to enable the State to leverage itself with the private sector to carry out infrastructure works that are of public interest.

In this sense, no one can ignore the positive results that have been achieved. We had the initial operation with the concession of the El Melón tunnel, which was the first work and therefore the most emblematic. At that time, the idea was to build public infrastructure with private resources, but they had to be new works.

Later, public works that were of priority interest to the State began to be developed with private resources. But with existing works such as the route 5 highway, a development plan was created, as was with urban works that were considered in the regulatory plans of metropolitan areas, like the urban highways in Santiago, and for which there were no public funds.

In parallel, an airport program was carried out which, in my opinion, led to significant growth in the Chilean aviation industry, both for domestic use and for receiving and departing international flights.

Other projects of interest also showed that the model was useful for works of a social nature such as hospitals and penitentiaries, and cultural works, such as the Movistar Arena and the Moneda cultural center. Otherwise, it would have been very difficult to carry them out.

In this respect, the concessions system has fulfilled a very important role in terms of leveraging works of interest to the State with public resources.

In terms of investment levels, in 30 years, US$27bn or US$28bn have been invested, depending on the exchange rate and the UF [inflation-linked development unit], which is a very important volume. But if you break it down into 30 years, it gives the impression that US$900mn a year isn't that significant from a macro point of view.

However, that also shows that there is room for growth. I believe that many public works still cannot be carried out due to budgetary difficulties, but which could well be advanced through public-private partnership mechanisms.

But for that, we believe that the concessions system has to catch up. I believe that something has been learned over the last 30 years, and this same learning deserves a discussion so that these works are more deeply deployed.

What former public works minister [Juan Carlos] García did, to open the discussion regarding concession projects not only having to serve users but also their environment, has been picked up by current minister [Jessica] López. It has been a very good way to start looking at this, so these works can effectively contribute to the reorganization of the national geography, targeting not only direct users but also those who live near these works.

So I think we are on a good path. These periods of conceptual change of how works are conceived suddenly imply postponements of certain bidding processes, which is criticized as the concession system did not have bidding projects in 2022. That is something that I think is the cause of that change.

Along with this, I think we must also make contracts more flexible. They must have the capacity to adapt to the evolution of demand. Current contracts are quite rigid, which has also been widely criticized, since the possibility of contract changes gives the impression of a form of abuse.

We believe that it is necessary to look at how contracts can be adapted to evolving demand, because otherwise these works become very rigid and very difficult to adapt to the requirements of users.

In the case of road concessions, it is necessary to advance a toll policy. The government is working on it.

It is also necessary to create the conditions so that these projects have a regional dimension and not only a national one; projects may be started in regions. The ministry’s concessions department is working on that.

At CPI, we can collaborate by facilitating the debate of these measures. I think the management of concessions must be strengthened, since the current staff is insufficient. And I think that dispute resolution mechanisms must be reviewed, because the current expert panel is completely out of date, to the extent that the public sector has little chance of responding adequately with the current number of claims. And the more claims there are, the more likely the panel will rule in favor of the claimant.

A significant number of projects are in the concession system, around US$10bn in identified projects, and tenders should be launched for part of them this year. I believe that we are at a good time to support the investment the country requires to continue developing.

BNamericas: Has the absence of tenders in 2022 affected confidence in the system?

Cruz: I don't see last year as a wasted year, but as a year of transformation, and that time can be recovered with better quality projects.

BNamericas: It has been suggested that the two tram projects on this year’s tender agenda receive subsidies since the fares could not cover the costs. Could such debates discourage the use of concessions for similar projects?

Cruz: It wouldn't be big news for concession projects to require a State subsidy. We are already subsidizing the Santiago metro, the bus system, trains. A tram system that allows for improved connectivity [between] Santiago’s airport and the metro or the cities of La Serena and Coquimbo would not be a problem.

I am not overly concerned that projects require subsidies. The private sector contributes investments, users contribute fares, and the State will have to contribute to cover the difference.

BNamericas: What has Chile done better than its neighbors in developing a concessions system?

Cruz: Chile did well to establish, very clearly, the role of each actor, the risks each can assume, and the mechanisms through which differences are resolved.

Another great strength of the Chilean process is transparency. Contracts are awarded for the price of the most economic offer, so there is no negotiation that would allow questioning the quality of the decision of the State and the private sector to participate in a process of this nature.

These strengths are a little more difficult to sustain in other countries in the region, because a certain degree of discretion is involved in contract awards, which creates doubts around the process, or conflict resolution processes are not well established, which also creates doubts.

This is not a privatization process. It is a way in which the State has undertaken to improve its infrastructure, recurring to the private sector to leverage resources that allow it to develop this activity. This is a concept that is deeply rooted in Chile, but not very widespread in other countries.

BNamericas: And what could have been done better in these 30 years?

Cruz: Everything can be improved when seen in retrospect. For example, a portfolio of projects of interest to the State should never have been abandoned to rely solely on private sector initiatives, which was what happened for quite some time.

If you look at the tender portfolio now, it is about retendering existing concessions or projects that come from a private initiative.

I think the idea that infrastructure is an important lever for national development was somewhat neglected and it warranted having a portfolio of projects for which tenders could have been launched.

I also think that we were too rigid in terms of contracts, and that has meant projects that are clearly insufficient today could not adapt to demand. We have congestion on urban roads, we have congestion on road accesses to major cities, and we could have anticipated this if the contracts had been more flexible and allowed investment to be adapted, or to carry out complementary investments.

Faster progress could also have been made with hospitals, where concessions were paralyzed in the second government of Michelle Bachelet. It was never well understood that it was not a privatization process. The prison concessions program should not have stopped either, and now we are paying the cost with overpopulation at existing facilities.

BNamericas: What do you expect from the public works ministry’s first regional office in Biobío?

Cruz: I have the impression that the regional offices will be an important dynamic factor, but you have to think about what projects can originate in the region. I think the regional governments are going to play a very important role.

Insofar as there is a local concessions office, the interaction between that and the regional government will help design projects that obey regional interests.

I think it is an opportunity to be looked at with great interest. If it works in Concepción, it may be replicated in other regions such as Valparaíso, Coquimbo or O'Higgins.