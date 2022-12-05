Why Brazil's new government will turn to infra PPPs
Bnamericas Published: Monday, December 05, 2022
Development and Integration Bank Investment Public Investment Licensing & Concessions Government program Elections Highway Operator Railway Operator Economics Public-private partnership (PPP) Project Finance Politics Privatization Private Investment Airport Operator Federal Government Other (Infrastructure Operators) Logistics / Supply Chains Port Operator
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.