Colombia reports lower share of fossil fuels in energy mix

Published: Friday, February 17, 2023
Fossil fuel-sourced electric power generation in Colombia fell 5% in January as higher rainfall boosted output from hydroelectric dams, new figures show. 

Thermoelectric plants fired by coal, natural gas and liquids generated 30.3GWh/d compared to 31.9GWh/d the previous month, national grid operator and wholesale market coordinator XM said in a report. 

Natural gas-powered generation totaled 19GW/d, around 63% of the total from non-renewable sources. It was followed by coal with 11.2GWh/d and liquids (0.11GWh/d).

Hydropower generation, meanwhile, rose 2.2% in January to 181GWh/d amid unseasonal high rainfall. The source accounted for 86% of total output.

"Rainfall was above the historical average in January for the second consecutive year," Jaime Zapata, XM's national dispatch manager, said in the report. “This has allowed the system's reservoirs to be maintained at 71.5% [capacity].” Source: XM

He added, “although there was a fall of 7.5 percentage points compared to the previous month, it is a normal decrease for the summer season, which is estimated to last until March or April 2023 and for which no risks are foreseen in meeting the demand.”

El Peñol, in Antioquia department, was the hydroelectric dam with the highest reservoir level, with 87% of its 4,108GWh capacity available. Next was Topocoro (83.3% of 1,009GWh), Rio Grande (82.5% of 557GWh) and San Lorenzo (77.5% of 425GWh).

Overall power generation in January was 6,693GWh, or 215,905GWh/d, representing a 1.06% increase on the previous month. Source: XM Some 86% of the overall figure, or 186GWh/d, was derived from renewable sources, including hydropower.

Hydroelectric plants led the way, accounting for 97.3% of the renewables total, followed by biomass (1.22%), solar (1.15%) and wind (0.39%).

XM said that Colombia exported 303GWh to Ecuador in January, a 67.2% jump on the previous month. It did not report any imports.

