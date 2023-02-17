Colombia reports lower share of fossil fuels in energy mix
Fossil fuel-sourced electric power generation in Colombia fell 5% in January as higher rainfall boosted output from hydroelectric dams, new figures show.
Thermoelectric plants fired by coal, natural gas and liquids generated 30.3GWh/d compared to 31.9GWh/d the previous month, national grid operator and wholesale market coordinator XM said in a report.
Natural gas-powered generation totaled 19GW/d, around 63% of the total from non-renewable sources. It was followed by coal with 11.2GWh/d and liquids (0.11GWh/d).
Hydropower generation, meanwhile, rose 2.2% in January to 181GWh/d amid unseasonal high rainfall. The source accounted for 86% of total output.
"Rainfall was above the historical average in January for the second consecutive year," Jaime Zapata, XM's national dispatch manager, said in the report. “This has allowed the system's reservoirs to be maintained at 71.5% [capacity].”
He added, “although there was a fall of 7.5 percentage points compared to the previous month, it is a normal decrease for the summer season, which is estimated to last until March or April 2023 and for which no risks are foreseen in meeting the demand.”
El Peñol, in Antioquia department, was the hydroelectric dam with the highest reservoir level, with 87% of its 4,108GWh capacity available. Next was Topocoro (83.3% of 1,009GWh), Rio Grande (82.5% of 557GWh) and San Lorenzo (77.5% of 425GWh).
Overall power generation in January was 6,693GWh, or 215,905GWh/d, representing a 1.06% increase on the previous month.Some 86% of the overall figure, or 186GWh/d, was derived from renewable sources, including hydropower.
Hydroelectric plants led the way, accounting for 97.3% of the renewables total, followed by biomass (1.22%), solar (1.15%) and wind (0.39%).
XM said that Colombia exported 303GWh to Ecuador in January, a 67.2% jump on the previous month. It did not report any imports.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Oil & Gas (Colombia)
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Operational and Financial Updates
Achieved Third Quarter 2022 Average Production of Approximately 30,391 BOPD, Up 5% from One Year Ago
Colombia's Hocol makes natural gas discovery
The subsidiary of state-run company Ecopetrol said it encountered gas while drilling its Coralino-1 well on the VIM-8 block.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Buenaventura regasification plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: Expansion of the Cartagena LNG regasification terminal (SPEC LNG)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Block Esperanza
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block SSJN-7
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block VMM 45
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block VIM 33
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block VIM 5 (Clarinete)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Akacías field
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 weeks ago
- Project: Block CPO-5
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 weeks ago
- Project: Block LLA-34
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 weeks ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Gases del Caribe S.A. E.S.P. (Gases del Caribe)
-
The Colombian company Gases del Caribe S.A. E.S.P. distributes, commercializes and promotes the use of natural gas as a source of energy for households and businesses, and also ...
- Company: Oleoducto de los Llanos Orientales S.A., Sucursal en Colombia (ODL)
-
Colombia's hydrocarbons transportation joint venture Oleoducto de los Llanos Orientales S.A. (ODL) was set up to build and operate a 235km diluted heavy crude oil pipeline conne...
- Company: Grupo Energía Bogotá S.A. E.S.P (GEB) (Grupo Energía Bogotá)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Repsol Exploración Colombia S.A. (Repsol Exploración Colombia)
-
Repsol Exploración Colombia S.A. (Repsol Colombia), is a subsidiary of the Spanish multinational firm Repsol S.A based in Bogotá, which owns mining rights over 20 blocks, 12 und...
- Company: Henkel Internacional SAS (Henkel)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Parko Services S.A. (Parko Services)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Técnicos en Combustión y Tratamientos de Aguas TECCA S.A.S. (Tecca - Compañía Operadora del Agua)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Manuelita S.A. (Grupo Manuelita)