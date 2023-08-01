Colombia tightens supervision of electricity spot market
Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, August 01, 2023
Hydro Generation Radial Mini Hydro Coal Generation Onshore Wind Solar Offshore Wind Combined cycle Biomass Tidal/Wave energy Run of the river Fossil fuels Fuel oils Geothermal Nuclear Water levels Natural Gas Generation Thermo Network Upgrades Photovoltaic Smart Grids Thermosolar CSP Rural Electrification systems Wind Hydro Dam Primary Distribution Transmission Lines Renewable Secondary Distribution Bunker oil/Diesel oil
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
25,000+ projects in Latin America.
35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.