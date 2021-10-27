Peru
Press Release

Enel Generación Perú: energy production increased by 20 % at 9M 2021

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Fossil fuels Geothermal Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Thermo Financial results Natural Gas Generation Mini Hydro Water levels Run of the river Combined cycle Biomass Fuel oils Nuclear Tidal/Wave energy Solar Hydro Coal Generation Generation Hydro Dam Thermosolar CSP Photovoltaic Renewable Wind Bunker oil/Diesel oil

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address