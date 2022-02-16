Industries driving higher Colombia energy demand
Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Mini Hydro Photovoltaic Tidal/Wave energy Bunker oil/Diesel oil Thermo Fuel oils Radial Hydro Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Combined cycle Run of the river Primary Distribution Generation Solar Coal Generation Secondary Distribution Wind Thermosolar CSP Smart Grids Natural Gas Generation Rural Electrification systems Network Upgrades Renewable Hydro Dam Fossil fuels Geothermal Nuclear Water levels Biomass
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.