The National Commission for the Defense of Natural Resources (Conaderna), chaired by Senator Juan Afara, in the company of Senators Fernando Silva Facetti and Blas Lanzoni, carried out the socialization of Law No. 6977/2023 "Regulating the promotion , generation, production, development and use of electrical energy from renewable, non-conventional, non-hydraulic energy sources”.

In his words of welcome, the legislator expressed his gratitude to those present for their interest in this meeting. He also added that Paraguay is a country rich in energy and must be used in its entirety in a responsible manner and without harming the environment.

Also, during the activity, he explained that the Vice Ministry of Mines will have the responsibility of ensuring that the work is done on time and in the proper manner, so that the results and benefits are seen as soon as possible.

He also explained that the generation of jobs is essential for the economic development of the country and with the regulation of this law, Paraguay will have the possibility for investors to fix their eyes on renewable resources.

"The most important thing about this is that each citizen will have the opportunity to generate their own energy on their roof and what they do not use will be able to offer the system, for its subsequent administration," said Senator Juan Afara.

Finally, he indicated that the national territory is suitable and has the necessary conditions to become a great power of renewable, non-conventional and non-hydraulic energies.

Representatives of the Ministry of Public Works and Communications, the National Electricity Administration, the Yacyretá Binational Entity and Itaipu Binacional participated in the meeting; the Industrial Union of Paraguay, of companies linked to the energy sector and advisory commissions of the Senate.

The meeting took place in the Acosta Ñu room of the Upper House.