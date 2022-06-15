Mexico
Press Release

Record growth in renewables, but world missed historic chance for a clean energy recovery, says latest REN21 report

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Hydro Biofuels Mini Hydro Generation Solar Onshore Wind Coal Generation Photovoltaic Thermosolar CSP Hydro Dam Wind Green Hydrogen Renewable Bunker oil/Diesel oil Studies Nuclear Fossil fuels Water levels Natural Gas Generation Thermo Combined cycle Biomass Offshore Wind Run of the river Fuel oils Tidal/Wave energy Geothermal

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address