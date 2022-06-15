Record growth in renewables, but world missed historic chance for a clean energy recovery, says latest REN21 report
Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Hydro Biofuels Mini Hydro Generation Solar Onshore Wind Coal Generation Photovoltaic Thermosolar CSP Hydro Dam Wind Green Hydrogen Renewable Bunker oil/Diesel oil Studies Nuclear Fossil fuels Water levels Natural Gas Generation Thermo Combined cycle Biomass Offshore Wind Run of the river Fuel oils Tidal/Wave energy Geothermal
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.