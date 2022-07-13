Press Release
Renewable Power Remains Cost-Competitive amid Fossil Fuel Crisis
Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Mini Hydro Tidal/Wave energy Combined cycle Bunker oil/Diesel oil Wind Onshore Wind Biomass Thermo Photovoltaic Geothermal Fossil fuels Solar Generation Nuclear Fuel oils Run of the river Studies Thermosolar CSP Hydro Dam Natural Gas Generation Coal Generation Offshore Wind Water levels Hydro Clean Energy Transition Renewable
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.