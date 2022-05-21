This Ministry of Energy and Mines was published using machine translation.

Santo Domingo. – The spokesperson and director of Strategy and Communication of the Presidency, Homero Figueroa, stated that the entry into commercial operation of the Estrella del Mar III floating plant, plus the contribution of 100 MW from Falcondo, 100 MW from Barrick, 50 MW from the Sultana del Este, the reintegration into the system of the Haina TG plant with 85 MW; and also, the increase in the dispatch of hydroelectric generation by 200 MW, to normalize the national electricity system.

The Estrella Del Mar III floating plant, which with a total investment of some US$200 million for its construction and installation, begins its commercial commissioning, is a 146MW power generation barge, exclusively using natural gas and with a which includes two (2) 50MW gas turbines and a combined cycle, using a 46 MW steam turbine and which is the most efficient and technically advanced power plant in the country.

It is also equipped with a battery system or BESS (its acronym in English that means Battery Energy Storage System) which provides us with a better option in terms of efficiency, lower O&M cost and environmental performance to provide a safe base energy charge. .

This is added to the 110 MW Estrella Del Mar II floating plant, installed 10 years ago. It is a dual fuel plant (it operates with both natural gas and fuel-oil) with a configuration of 6 17 MW engines and a combined cycle of about 10 MW.

The set of both plants and the complementary infrastructure for their operation represent a total investment of approximately US$350 million and offers a clear sign of confidence in the Dominican Republic.

Transcontinental Capital Corporation (Bermuda), Ltd. is a subsidiary of Seaboard Corporation, a Fortune 500 company that owns and operates several diversified businesses, including food processing, commodities and shipping, operating for 32 years as an electric power generator in the Dominican Republic.

Figueroa recalled that President Abinader reported last Thursday that the Dominican Government has tendered two thousand megawatts to add them to the national energy system, for which he assured that the generation capacity will be increased to about five thousand megawatts to reduce the deficit.

Armando Rodríguez, general manager of the Seabord company, indicated that “concluding any project of this magnitude represents an enormous challenge and, in this case, it has been even more so, since we have had to deal with all the difficulties that COVID- 19 has brought, however, we have overcome them. Likewise, since the new plant arrived in the country for its installation a year ago, there have also been great challenges here and we have been able to overcome them thanks to the tremendous support received from President Luis Abinader and his administration.”

The Government is also committed to renewable energy

The least costly and efficient way for the country to solve the problem of blackouts and the fuel crisis in the international market is by stimulating and promoting the production of renewable energies.

To move forward with the plan to ensure that 25% of the energy matrix is renewable, the authorities of the sector have inaugurated projects, approved and signed clean energy production contracts for more than 600 MW.

The objective is to achieve that at the beginning of 2023 we achieve that renewable energy contributes 15% and that at the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025 we reach the goal of 25% of clean energy.