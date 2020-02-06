Brazil , Bolivia and Argentina
News

YPFB budgets nearly US$2.8bn for 2020

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, February 06, 2020
Coalbed methane Oil Terminals Type of hydrocarbons WTI Offshore Deepwater Oil & Gas Onshore Production Facilities Gas pipelines Upstream Natural Gas Distribution Downstream Investment Regasification LNG Heavy oil Capex Subsea Fertilizer Oil Pipelines Shale Oil Public Investment Type of extraction Natural gas Oil sands Tight gas Geological mapping / Surveys Shale gas  Conventionals Brent Midstream Shallow waters NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Refineries Crude oil Biofuels Gas Processing Drilling rigs Mexican Mix Private Investment Liquefaction LPG Location Tankers Unconventionals

You have reached your limit of free pageviews this month (5/5)

Request a free demo and find thousands of business opportunities in Latin America. Make decisions with valuable and relevant information about your industry.

arrow

Request a free demo and find thousands of business opportunities in Latin America. Make decisions with valuable and relevant information about your industry.

Please use a corporate email address

With your subscription you will have access to key data on:

9,000+ projects in Latin America

22,000+ global companies that do business in the region.

46,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects.

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English and Spanish.

Request a demo

Let us show you what BNamericas can do for you

Please use a corporate email address

What our clients think of us

My team has reaped tremendous benefits from this well researched market intelligence and networking platform!

Sandeep Chakravarty

President - CG Power Americas 
  • AES
  • Enel
  • Fluence
  • Atlas Renewable Energy

Learn how BNamericas works

BNamericas is a platform tailored to your business, giving you can all the data and information you need in one place, with real-time alerts.