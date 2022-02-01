Spotlight: Brazilian energy tenders, privatizations in 2022
Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, February 01, 2022
Refineries Bulk commodity terminals Run of the river Tenders Photovoltaic Natural Gas Generation Government program Thermo Bunker oil/Diesel oil Coal Generation Onshore Privatization Fossil fuels Capex LNG Oil terminals Fuel oils Transmission Lines Port authorities Onshore Wind Hydro Dam Combined cycle Mini Hydro Crude oil Natural Gas Multi-purpose ports Gas pipelines Shallow waters Biomass
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.