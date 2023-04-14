BNamericas webinar: Infrastructure opportunities
The gap between the portfolio of infrastructure projects that have been designed and those actually carried out, financing conditions that are showing some signs of improvement and the new technologies used in construction.
These are some of the topics that were discussed in this webinar organized by BNamericas, which included the participation of Bruno Mega de Andrade, Master Principal Sales Consultant at Oracle's global Construction and Engineering unit; Carlos Leigh, regional CEO of DSI Underground Latam; and Luis Montes, partner at Tauil Checker Abogados, in association with Mayer Brown.
Click here or on the image to watch the webinar (in Spanish).
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Infrastructure (Chile)
Class act: 'High' potential for alternative assets in Chile
Private debt, private equity and real estate have been driving the global expansion, a trend largely reflected in Chile.
Chile’s environmental submissions flat in November, but investments keep dropping
The energy sector led November’s submissions with nine projects, four less than October.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Santiago Metro Line 6 Extension
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 hour ago
- Project: Santiago - Chillán modernization (Chillán - Alameda rehabilitation)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Austral Airport Network: Balmaceda Aerodrome Expansion and Improvement
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Valparaíso - Santiago high-speed train
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Santo Domingo Port
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Quebrada Blanca phase II (QB2)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Santiago Metro Line 7
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Cau Cau bridge repairs
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Port infrastructure multipurpose in Puerto Williams
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
- Project: Pichilemu Coastal Edge Improvement Stage II
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Séché Chile SpA
- Company: BNamericas
-
Business News Americas (BNamericas) is an online source of daily business information and intelligence on Latin America. Its services include the publication of analytical repor...
- Company: Puerto Las Losas S.A. (Puerto Las Losas)
-
Founded in 2006, Puerto Las Losas S.A. is responsible for the development, management, operation and maintenance of Las Losas port in Huasco city in northern Chile's Atacama reg...
- Company: Basalto Drilling SpA (Basalto Drilling)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Parker Hannifin Corporation Chile Ltda. (Parker Hannifin Chile)
-
Parker Hannifin Chile is a motion and control technologies company. A subsidiary of Parker Hannifin Corp., it offers systems and solutions for applications in pneumatics, electr...
- Company: Vecchiola S.A. (Vecchiola)
-
Chile's Vecchiola S.A. provides engineering, construction, production, evaluation and equipment-leasing services to the mining, construction and energy industries. It is involve...
- Company: Sigdo Koppers S.A. (Sigdo Koppers)
-
Sigdo Koppers is a Chilean business holding company with operations on five continents and activities in the service, industrial, and commercial and automotive sectors. The serv...
- Company: Oil Malal
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...