BNamericas webinar: Infrastructure opportunities

Published: Friday, April 14, 2023
BNamericas webinar: Infrastructure opportunities

The gap between the portfolio of infrastructure projects that have been designed and those actually carried out, financing conditions that are showing some signs of improvement and the new technologies used in construction.

These are some of the topics that were discussed in this webinar organized by BNamericas, which included the participation of Bruno Mega de Andrade, Master Principal Sales Consultant at Oracle's global Construction and Engineering unit; Carlos Leigh, regional CEO of DSI Underground Latam; and Luis Montes, partner at Tauil Checker Abogados, in association with Mayer Brown.

Click here or on the image to watch the webinar (in Spanish).



