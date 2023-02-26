This MHE release was published using machine translation.

UCOM-MHE-02-25-2023.- With renewable energies in its electrical system, incentives for electromobility, the start of the green hydrogen program, the selection process to apply Direct Extraction of Lithium (EDL) in salt flats and the inauguration Of the two most modern nuclear medicine centers in the region, Bolivia took a leap in the 2022 administration towards the energy transition, the lithium industry and cancer medicine.

This Friday the second day of the Public Accountability Hearing - Final 2022 of the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Energies and its entities under custody took place. At the event, held in the city of La Paz, the head of said State portfolio, Franklin Molina Ortiz, presented the achievements of the past administration in the electrical, evaporative and nuclear sectors.

Electricity

The authority reported that the execution of investments in the electricity sector, made up of ENDE Corporación and its subsidiaries, reached Bs2,408.9 million during the 2022 administration, of which 48% was allocated to the area of electricity generation, 28% to distribution and 24% to transmission.

For generation, which includes hydroelectric, wind, geothermal, photovoltaic and thermoelectric projects, the investment made was Bs1,157.64 million; Bs568.63 million were allocated to transmission, an amount that allowed strengthening the capacity and power in the electrical network; while, for distribution, Bs682.65 million were disbursed that made it possible to carry out rural electrification projects to reach more homes in Beni, La Paz, Cochabamba, Chuquisaca, Oruro and Tarija with electricity service.

On the other hand, Molina reported that thanks to the Electricity to Live with Dignity Program, more families were reached in the areas furthest away from rural areas through projects to extend medium and low voltage electrical networks, home and social photovoltaic systems, and systems hybrids with an investment of Bs36.58 million.

All the activities carried out during the 2022 administration achieved that the coverage of the basic electricity service reached 94.5%.

dignity fee

Molina recalled that on March 31, 2022, the extension of the "Tarifa Dignidad" Strategic Alliance Agreement was signed, which benefits approximately 1.14 million users with 25% savings on their electricity bills.

electromobility

During the management, the national government, through the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Energies, promoted the use of electromobility. In this sense, the National Electricity Company (ENDE), an entity under the supervision of the Ministry, installed 11 charging stations on the main axis of the country and President Luis Arce instructed that, for one year, these service stations recharge electric motorized vehicles free of charge .

The objective of promoting electromobility is part of the energy transition strategy to reduce the consumption of fossil fuels.

energy integration

In relation to the "Juana Azurduy de Padilla 132 kV Bolivia - Argentina Transmission Line" project, Minister Molina said that the work was completed in 2022 and soon Bolivia, for the first time in its history, will export electricity. With this work, the Plurinational State will sell up to 120 megawatts (MW) of power to the neighboring country of Argentina.

Lithium

Regarding activities in the evaporitic resources sector, Molina highlighted that Bolivia develops its own science and technology to industrialize lithium. In this context, he pointed out that the investment made in the sector during the 2022 administration reached Bs372.84 million.

The authority also highlighted that last year Bolivia carried out exploration and research work in the Coipasa (Oruro) and Pastos Grandes (Potosí) salt flats. "With the results of the exploration we could easily double the amount of lithium resources that Bolivia currently has -21 million tons in the Salar de Uyuni-," he said.

In addition, the minister pointed out that the Lithium Carbonate Industrial Plant, which will have the capacity to produce up to 15,000 tons per year (MT/a), closed the 2022 management with a physical progress of 88%.

The Minister of Hydrocarbons and Energies also highlighted the Bolivian Evaporitic Materials and Resources Science and Technology Research Center (CICYT MAT-REB), the Cathode Materials Pilot Plant (PPMC) and the Battery Pilot Plant (PPB), since that, through these works, Bolivian Lithium Deposits (YLB) generates Bolivian science and technology.

Another noteworthy aspect in accountability was related to Bolivia's incursion into the application of direct lithium extraction (EDL) technology, where the most relevant fact is the recent agreement with the Chinese company CATL BRUNP & CMOC (CBC ), which projects an investment of US$1,000 million for the implementation of two plants that will produce up to 25,000 MT/a of lithium carbonate, each one, with 99.5% purity (battery grade).

Molina emphasized that "YLB will have 100% control over the entire hydrocarbon chain," since the Bolivian investment model puts sovereignty before its natural resources.

green hydrogen

The act of rendering accounts was also the opportunity to report on the energy transition National Green Hydrogen Plan (H2V) 2022, which is in full development and which, in the future, will have an impact on the generation of jobs and export income. . The goal is to implement H2V and green ammonia production plants and the development of the H2V industry, within the framework of the energy transition.

Nuclear

In his address, Molina made reference to the results and advances in the development of nuclear medicine against cancer and the investment made in the previous management that amounts to Bs247.46 million. The minister highlighted the inauguration of the Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy Centers (CMNyR) in El Alto and Santa Cruz, with the most modern technology in the region, and described these works as milestones in the fight against cancer in Bolivia.