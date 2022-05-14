Brazil
News

Brazil power, oil and gas watch

Bnamericas Published: Saturday, May 14, 2022
Legislation & Regulation Capex Capacity Politics Tariffs Refineries Deepwater Costs Exploration / Drilling Drought Natural Gas Generation Onshore Crude oil Licensing & Concessions Natural Gas Drilling rigs Onshore Wind Conventionals Tenders Photovoltaic Water levels Environmental conflict Mergers & Acquisitions Privatization

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address