Colombia
News

Colombia facing gas shortages in December, says GEB

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Fossil fuels Geothermal Natural Gas Distribution Water levels Wind Gas pipelines Nuclear Combined cycle Coal Generation Fuel oils Photovoltaic Run of the river Solar Thermo Natural Gas Generation Hydro Generation Tidal/Wave energy Biomass Bunker oil/Diesel oil Renewable Offshore Wind Gas Processing Hydro Dam Onshore Wind Mini Hydro Thermosolar CSP

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

31,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

39,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

95,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address