Colombia
News

Colombia unveils power capacity expansion plans

Bnamericas Published: Friday, July 21, 2023
Thermosolar CSP Natural Gas Generation Water levels Hydro Dam Renewable Nuclear Geothermal Hydro Biomass Onshore Wind Offshore Wind Mini Hydro Bunker oil/Diesel oil Tidal/Wave energy Combined cycle Run of the river Fuel oils Generation Fossil fuels Power purchase agreement (PPA) Thermo Coal Generation Wind Photovoltaic Solar

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

25,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address