Colombia
News

Colombia updates energy risk map

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Fossil fuels Geothermal Nuclear Biomass Thermo Gas pipelines Wind Water levels Photovoltaic Mini Hydro Thermosolar CSP Bunker oil/Diesel oil Hydro Dam Renewable Transmission Lines Generation Solar Hydro Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Coal Generation Oil Pipelines Tidal/Wave energy Natural Gas Generation Fuel oils Run of the river Combined cycle

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address