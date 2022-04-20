Colombia
News

Colombia watch: Enel eyeing US$3bn renewables expansion

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Fossil fuels Energy Storage Geothermal Thermo Transmission Lines Hydro Dam Natural Gas Generation Bunker oil/Diesel oil Photovoltaic Wind Solar Generation Transmission Renewable Onshore Wind Coal Generation Run of the river Hydro Thermosolar CSP Mini Hydro Tidal/Wave energy Combined cycle Biomass Fuel oils Nuclear Offshore Wind Water levels

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address