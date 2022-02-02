News

Colombian power demand surges, spot prices tumble

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, February 02, 2022
Primary Distribution Solar Generation Radial Renewable Hydro Run of the river Distribution Photovoltaic Natural Gas Generation Thermo Bunker oil/Diesel oil Coal Generation Wind Geothermal Fossil fuels Nuclear Substations Secondary Distribution Fuel oils Onshore Wind Hydro Dam Combined cycle Offshore Wind Mini Hydro Thermosolar CSP Network Upgrades Rural Electrification systems Smart Grids Tidal/Wave energy Water levels Biomass

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address