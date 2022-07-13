Colombia's Duque warns of Ecopetrol 'trauma' under Petro plan
Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Location Wind Fossil fuels Biomass Coalbed methane Nuclear Heavy oil Offshore Bunker oil/Diesel oil Geothermal Fuel oils Drilling rigs Tidal/Wave energy Upstream Natural Gas Generation Run of the river Combined cycle Onshore Shale gas Deepwater Photovoltaic WTI Tight gas Coal Generation Subsea Type of hydrocarbons Generation Thermo Shale Oil NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Solar Brent Shallow waters Oil sands Offshore Wind Geological mapping / Surveys Renewable Thermosolar CSP Crude oil Hydro Dam Water levels Hydro Mexican Mix Onshore Wind Natural Gas Mini Hydro
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.