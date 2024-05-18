Colombia
News

Colombia's GEB raises capex forecast amid CentAm expansion

Bnamericas Published: Saturday, May 18, 2024
Renewable Primary Distribution Solar Coal Generation Offshore Wind Water levels Run of the river Radial Nuclear Natural Gas Generation Tidal/Wave energy Generation Geothermal Combined cycle Fossil fuels Capex Thermo Fuel oils Bunker oil/Diesel oil Photovoltaic Biomass Wind Distribution Transmission Lines Substations Secondary Distribution Onshore Wind Network Upgrades Smart Grids Mini Hydro Thermosolar CSP Rural Electrification systems Natural Gas Distribution Hydro Hydro Dam

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

31,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

39,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

95,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address