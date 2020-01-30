Mexico
Feature

Barclays' Oviedo: Gamechangers needed to reactivate Mexico's economy

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, January 30, 2020
Project Finance Conventionals Capex Costs Investment Economics Deepwater Production Private Investment Unconventionals Market Prices and Forecasts Airport hub Shallow waters Rail line Financing Elections Passenger transport Refineries Type of extraction Concessionaire Crude oil Public-private partnership (PPP) Public Investment Government program Politics Onshore

You have reached your limit of free pageviews this month (5/5)

Request a free demo and find thousands of business opportunities in Latin America. Make decisions with valuable and relevant information about your industry.

arrow

Request a free demo and find thousands of business opportunities in Latin America. Make decisions with valuable and relevant information about your industry.

Please use a corporate email address

With your subscription you will have access to key data on:

9,000+ projects in Latin America

22,000+ global companies that do business in the region.

46,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects.

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English and Spanish.

Request a demo

Let us show you what BNamericas can do for you

Please use a corporate email address

What our clients think of us

Mizuho has been a client of BNamericas for several years now and the experience with BNamericas has been great.

Yae Uchida

Project Finance - Mizuho Bank
  • Morgan Stanley
  • BNP Paribas Corporativa e Institucional
  • Macquarie
  • Mizuho
  • MUFG
  • SMFG
  • Natixis
  • ING
  • Marsh
  • Willis towers watson
  • MetLife
  • AON
  • Goldman Sachs

Learn how BNamericas works

BNamericas is a platform tailored to your business, giving you can all the data and information you need in one place, with real-time alerts.