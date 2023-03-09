Urban rail projects in Brazil, including suburban trains, light rail systems and subway networks, look set to gain traction this year, as passenger volumes return to pre-pandemic levels.

In this scenario, most of the initiatives expected to advance this year are in São Paulo, the country's wealthiest and most populous state, where the projects are backed by investments from the state government, state-run subway firm Metrô and private sector firms, which operate certain lines.

"The major highlights for the sector should be driven by São Paulo, where governor Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas has a highly infrastructure-focused profile. Because of this, projects in São Paulo should attract the most investments this year," Roberta Marchesi, director of passenger transport association ANPTrilhos, told BNamericas.

In line with this, Metrô is planning to invest a total of 5.64bn reais (US$1.08bn) in works to expand and improve the subway networks in the state capital, according to the firm's budget plans for this year.

Although São Paulo looks to be the main attraction for urban rail investments, projects in other states also are expected to progress and some new lines and extensions are expected to start operating this year.

ANPTrilhos has exclusively mapped out the projects that are expected to advance for BNamericas. Detailed information about each initiative is included below, combining public information from state governments and companies, as well as information from the BNamericas database.

CCR Metro Bahia Section 3 Line No. 1 (Bahia state)

Construction of section three of line No. 1 of the Salvador and Lauro de Freitas metro system (SMSL) in Bahia state is set to be concluded this year.

The new stretch, approximately 5km long, is operated by the concessionaire CCR Metro Bahia and the works are being carried out by a consortium led by Camargo Corrêa Infra.

Metrofor - East line (Ceará state)

Companhia Cearense de Transportes Metropolitanos (Metrofor), the operator of the metro system in Ceará state capital Fortaleza, is expected to inaugurate the east metro line shortly.

According to the BNamericas database, the project entails the construction of the Linha Leste (east line), most of which will run underground, leading from the northern downtown Chico da Silva station, an interconnection station with Metrofor's south and west lines, to Edson Queiroz station. It is 7.3km, has five stations and involves capex of US$1.38bn.

Parangaba-Mucuripe light rail line airport connection (Ceará state)

The project, being carried out by the Ceará infrastructure ministry (Seinfra), involves the construction of three stations, connecting the Parangaba-Mucuripe light rail to Pinto Martins airport.

CBTU - White line (Rio Grande do Norte state)

Brazilian passenger railroad company Companhia Brasileira de Trens Urbanos (CBTU) is expected to finish building the white line this year, which is a 23.4km light rail line. It has four new stations and will start at Parnamirim, passing through São José de Mipibu and reaching Nísia Floresta. The federal government has invested 58.3mn reais (US$11.4mn) in the project.

CBTU - Purple line (Rio Grande do Norte state)

CBTU also is expected to announce the conclusion of works on the purple line, connecting Extremoz and São Gonçalo do Amarante in the metropolitan region of Natal, capital of Rio Grande do Norte state. The federal government has invested 14.8mn reais in the project, which includes the construction of 4.1km of rails and three stations.

São Paulo subway - line No. 2, green (São Paulo state)

Metrô is expected to continue advancing with works to extend line No. 2 (green) this year. The project entails resuming the extension of the line from Vila Prudente station to the Penha neighborhood. Works are expected to improve the network, providing passengers with direct connections to lines 3 (red), 11 (coral) and 15 (silver). According to the BNamericas database, the capex for the works is estimated at US$1.4bn.

São Paulo subway - line No. 15, silver (São Paulo state)

This initiative involves the construction of a monorail line as a continuation of the Expresso Tiradentes corridor and line No. 2 (green). It's the seventh metro line, but is known as line No. 15 (silver). The 20km line will connect Vila Prudente and Cidade Tiradentes in the east of São Paulo, includes 17 stations and capex has been put at US$2.2bn.

São Paulo subway - line No. 6, orange (São Paulo state)

The project is being carried out in the form of a PPP by Concessionária Linha Universitária, a consortium led by Spanish infrastructure and renewable energy group Acciona. The project involves building and operating line No. 6 of the São Paulo metro system. Also known as the Laranja (orange) line, it will run between Brasilândia and São Joaquim stations, with 15 stations in total.

São Paulo state subway - line No. 9, emerald (São Paulo state)

The project involves extending metro line no. 9 (emerald) in São Paulo by 4.5km, connecting the Grajaú and Varginha neighborhoods. It also entails building the Mendes and Varginha stations. It has estimated capex of US$166mn, according to the BNamericas database.

Baixada Santista light rail line system, Conselheiro Nébias-Valongo stretch (São Paulo state)

This project is the second phase of a light rail system in the Santos metropolitan area. Once complete, the system will serve 70,000 passengers between the two lines, facilitating access to places in downtown Santos. It involves 8km of tracks and 14 stations, and requires a total investment of US$40.9mn, according to the BNamericas database.