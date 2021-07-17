This XM release was published using machine translation.

In June, XM continued to add energies with the agents and different actors of the productive chain through the operation of the National Interconnected System -SIN-, and the administration of the Wholesale Energy Market -MEM-, so that Colombia had a service of reliable and safe power.

Next, we present the status of the main variables of the Colombian electricity system as of June 30, 2021: energy reservoirs, water inputs and generation.

Water contributions closed the month with an average of 139.64% with respect to the historical monthly average. The region with the highest water contributions was Antioquia with 169.9%, followed by Valle with 134.5% and Centro with 130.3%.

The aggregate level of the electric power generation reservoirs stood at 84.26% of the useful volume, 4.1 points above the level reported at the end of May 2021 (80.14%), normal behavior for this time of year. When performing the analysis by hydrological regions, Antioquia is at 99.3%; East 89.7%; Valley 87.8%; Caribbean 81.9% and Center 65.2%.

On average, during the month of June, energy generation was 200.38 GWh-day, 3.57% above May 2021 (193.48 GWh-day).



86.53% of generation, equivalent to 173.40 GWh-day average, was the product of renewable resources, while the remaining 13.46%, equivalent to 26.98 GWh-day average, was from non-renewable resources.

The energy source with the highest contribution was hydroelectric generation with 98.22%, equivalent to 170.32 GWh-day average (increasing 2.44% compared to the previous month).

By source of energy, hydraulic plants with reservoirs were the largest contributors with 85.61%, equivalent to 148.45 GWh-day average (increasing 5.41% compared to the previous month), while run-of-river plants contributed 12.62% equivalent to 21.87 GWh-day average with a decrease of 13.99% compared to the previous month.

The total generation with non-renewable resources (fossil fuel) for the month of June was 26.98 GWh-day average (growth of 5.26% compared to the previous month).

By energy source, gas was the largest contributor with 83.09%, equivalent to 22.42 GWh-day average (increasing 23.88% compared to the previous month), followed by coal with 15.43%, equivalent to 4.16 GWh-day average (with a decrease of 38.80% in relation to the previous month).

During the month of June, the demand for energy in the country showed an increase of 7.65% compared to the same month of 2020, when there was a decrease of 5.44%.

It is important to bear in mind that the growths in energy demand are calculated as the weighted average of the growths of the different types of days (commercial, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays). With this type of calculation, the fluctuations that occur in the monthly monitoring, caused by the dependence of energy consumption in relation to the number of days presented in the month of analysis, are reduced.

Discriminated by type of consumer, in residential, commercial and small industry consumption (regulated market) there was a growth of 4.89%; For its part, the consumption of medium and large industry (unregulated market) grew by 15.23% compared to the same month of 2020.

In June, THC (Tolima, Huila, Caquetá) was the area of the country with the highest growth in energy demand with 14.94%; followed by Center with an increase of 9.64%; East 9.51%; Guaviare 9.44%; Antioquia 8.27%; CQR (Caldas, Quindío, Risaralda) 8.24%; It hit 7.38%; Caribbean 6.07%; South 3.42% and Valley 2.62%.

According to Jaime Alejandro Zapata Uribe, manager of the XM National Dispatch Center: "Regarding energy consumption, it continues to recover, we can see how during this month it increased by 7.65% with respect to the energy demand of the same month in 2020, year in which the Government applied various measures to prevent the spread of Covid 19 in the country.

In relation to the other variables of the system, for the fourth time in the last 15 months, power generation exceeds 200 GWh-day average, reaching 200.38 GWh-day in June, it is important to mention that 86.53% of generation, equivalent to 173.40 GWh-day average was the product of renewable resources, while the remaining 13.46%, equivalent to 26.98 GWh-day average, was from non-renewable resources ".

From XM we continue with a permanent monitoring of the system variables and working with the Ministry of Mines and the other actors of the energy ecosystem to ensure the provision of the service with safety and reliability.

The full statement is available here .