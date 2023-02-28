Enel Colombia has called for government support to mitigate delays to its 205MW Windpeshi wind farm, one of the country's largest renewable energy developments.

The project in the Caribbean coastal department of La Guajira will miss its scheduled March startup because of an ongoing impasse with the indigenous Wayuu community.

"The delay has been caused by situations such as roadblocks that prevent the progress of the construction process," Enel Colombia CFO Maurizio Rastelli told a 2022 results call on Tuesday.

According to Rastelli, protests and blockades meant Enel could only work on the project – which is expected to require investments of at least US$313mn – for 137 days last year.

The prospect of continued delays to Windpeshi and a raft of other renewable power projects in Colombia's north threatens to compromise energy security, Rastelli said.

"Support from the national government is being requested," he said. "We are reaffirming our willingness to continue promoting space for constant and fair dialogue that will allow us to advance with the project's construction."

Rastelli affirmed that the sector is in wait-and-see mode after a series of political and regulatory announcements that have shaken investor confidence.

In mid-February President Gustavo Petro published a decree that gives the government regulatory powers for the water, gas and electric power sectors. The move is part of a wider plan to reduce prices for final users amid soaring inflation.

"There is no precedent or clarity about ... how it will work," Rastelli said of the decree, adding that Enel Colombia had already agreed to voluntarily lower energy bills last year.

"It would be hasty to estimate any effect or magnitude of the impacts [but] it should be noted that the regulatory agenda already includes a review of generation, transmission and commercialization methodology for this year. [We] continue to be willing to work in collaboration with [the government] to find an institutional and technical solution that allows for an improvement in the tariff conditions for the users without jeopardizing the principals of financial stability."

Rastelli also drew attention to Colombia's latest national development plan, in which the government proposes a new 6% levy on energy sales from wind farms and solar parks.

"The most important thing is to guarantee conditions so that projects under construction can be effectively completed," he said, warning that Colombia's energy security could be at risk.

"There is a need for a solid and stable framework that allows for the development of expansion projects. A reduction in investments could affect the stability of the system in the medium and long term."

Enel Colombia reported 2022 net income of 3.11tn pesos (US$653mn), up from 1.71tn a year earlier.

Installed capacity rose 2% sequentially to 3,570MW, a figure that includes 3,097MW of hydropower, 226MW of coal, 180MW of gas-fired thermopower and 67MW of solar.