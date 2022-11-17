Governor Pierluisi details the progress in the reconstruction of the electrical system and the Island before Congress
Bnamericas Published: Thursday, November 17, 2022
Fossil fuels Nuclear Water levels Natural Gas Generation Energy Storage Thermo Network Upgrades Substations Natural disasters / Health Crisis Combined cycle Offshore Wind Biomass Run of the river Tidal/Wave energy Geothermal Fuel oils Generation Transmission Hydro Radial Distributed Generation Mini Hydro Onshore Wind Coal Generation Solar Photovoltaic Smart Grids Rural Electrification systems Hydro Dam Thermosolar CSP Wind Distribution Primary Distribution Transmission Lines Secondary Distribution Renewable Bunker oil/Diesel oil
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.