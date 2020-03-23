Mexico
News

The Great South American Oil & Gas Digitization

Bnamericas Published: Monday, March 23, 2020
LTE-M Shale gas  Brent Gas Processing Shallow waters Geological mapping / Surveys Oil sands Satellite broadband 3G Fixed broadband Mexican Mix Regasification Upstream Oil Terminals Drilling rigs Offshore Gas pipelines Satellite OTT Downstream Conventionals Wi-Fi/WiMax Type of hydrocarbons Shale Oil LNG WTI Small cells 4G LTE Refineries Internet Subsea Apps Liquefaction Natural Gas Distribution 5g Production Facilities Crude oil Wi-Fi Heavy oil Location Mobile infra Unconventionals Biofuels Oil Pipelines LPG Onshore Tight gas Coalbed methane Mobile broadband Type of extraction NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Mobile Deepwater

You have reached your limit of free pageviews this month (5/5)

Request a free demo and find thousands of business opportunities in Latin America. Make decisions with valuable and relevant information about your industry.

arrow

Request a free demo and find thousands of business opportunities in Latin America. Make decisions with valuable and relevant information about your industry.

Please use a corporate email address

With your subscription you will have access to key data on:

9,000+ projects in Latin America

22,000+ global companies that do business in the region.

46,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects.

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English and Spanish.

Request a demo

Let us show you what BNamericas can do for you

Please use a corporate email address

What our clients think of us

BNamericas is the go-to website to gauge the impact of infrastructure issues on complex industries such as ICT. Their journalists and analysts have an advanced knowledge of the important issues, with reporting that covers corporate strategies and their repercussions, and is backed up by data and stats.

Jesus Romo

Director  - Telconomia
  • Intelsat
  • Celistics
  • Neoris
  • SAP
  • DirecTV
  • Amdocs

Learn how BNamericas works

BNamericas is a platform tailored to your business, giving you can all the data and information you need in one place, with real-time alerts.