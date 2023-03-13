Mexico
News

Major US trade groups ask Biden to escalate Mexican energy dispute

Bnamericas Published: Monday, March 13, 2023
US authorities have been urged by three trade groups to ramp up the pressure of the country's complaint on USMCA violations by Mexico regarding a set of controversial energy policy decisions.

Representatives of American oil producers, renewable electricity generators and parts manufacturers asked US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and the government to increase the pressure on Mexico given the country's perceived lack of response.

In a letter dated March 10, the American Clean Power Association, the American Petroleum Institute and the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) said the Mexican government had not "engaged constructively in the consultation process" so far, "nor taken any meaningful steps to address the issues raised by the United States" in the USMCA dispute.

"As such, our organizations respectfully urge that the Biden administration continue to hold Mexico accountable by using every tool available to enforce the USMCA," the letter said, in a clear reference to the potential formation of an arbitration panel, which the US or Canada could call if they are not satisfied with Mexico's concessions during the ongoing consultation period.

The trade groups also described Mexico's current energy policy as "discriminatory" and its implementation as "escalating", and directly mentioned concerns regarding the issuance of gas station and renewable generation permits to private players, which are considered to be at risk of slowing further due to a recent regulatory change published by sector regulator CRE.

"It appears the administration of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will not change the course of his country's energy policy without continued, direct and forceful pressure from the US government," the letter reads.

The consultations under USMCA were initiated by the US, with Canada joining shortly after, in 2022, in response to a controversial set of regulatory policies. In particular, the countries took issue with a 2021 amendment to Mexico’s electric power industry law (LIE) that prioritizes the dispatch of electric power generated by public utility CFE, regardless of the cost.

Mexico has made policy announcements that have been perceived as concessions to the US, especially the construction of five solar parks in Sonora state, northern Mexico, that are meant to help power the growing microchip industry in Arizona state to the north. 

So far, specific details regarding these projects and their financing are scarce, but the president has said they will be owned by CFE, while North American private firms will be invited to participate as lenders, builders and suppliers.

