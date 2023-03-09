Peru
Press Release

MINEM: Electricity production at the beginning of 2023 was 5,214 GWh nationwide

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, March 09, 2023
This Minem release was published using machine translation.

The Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM), through the General Directorate of Electricity, reported that the total production of electrical energy registered nationwide in the first month of 2023, including Isolated Systems and the National Interconnected Electrical System (SEIN ) of Peru, amounted to 5,214 gigawatt hours (GWh), which meant an increase of 3.9% compared to January 2022.

According to the report called "Main indicators of the electricity sector at the national level", prepared by MINEM specialists, of the total registered, 5,036 GWh (97%) was generated for the electricity market and 178 GWh (3%) was for own use. , that is, what is required by industrial companies that have generation units (sugar, oil, mining, among others).

Sector technicians maintain that this progressive increase in electricity production in the country is mainly sustained by the economic activity of large industries that operate throughout the country.

Regarding the source of electricity generation, hydroelectric plants produced 2,094 GWh, that is, 3.7% less than what was generated in January 2022; and on the side of the thermal units that use natural gas, they registered 1,961 GWh, that is, 19% more than what was produced in the same period last year.

Regarding the generation with non-conventional renewable energy resources (RER) (solar, wind, bagasse and biogas), in the first month of the year it accumulated a production of 268 GWh, that is, 0.3% higher than the figure registered in a similar period of 2022. This amount of energy represents 5.1% of national production during the period analyzed.

